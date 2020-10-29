Glen “Poppi” Schroeder

MADISON – Glen “Poppi” Schroeder age 73, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Meriter Hospital, surrounded by his children.

Glen was born April 12, 1947, in Milwaukee, Wis., to Dorothy (Kreb) and Henry Schroeder, the youngest of three boys.

Glen attended the Wisconsin School for the Blind and Visually Handicapped in Janesville, Wis., where he met his first wife, Ann Kebler and where he made many lifelong friends. After graduation in 1965, Glen moved back to Milwaukee and worked for Industries for the Blind and Visually Impaired. After Glen and Ann were married in 1967, they moved to Janesville where he tuned Pianos. Later on, they moved to Sheboygan where Glen worked as a STAND operator and continued to do so after moving to Madison in 1979 at the GEF 1 cafeteria until his retirement in 1995. Together Glen and Ann had two children, Julie and Kevin. Before retirement, Glen met Robin and they were married in 1991. Glen gained two bonus children from this marriage, Jennifer and Jason. Together Glen and Robin had a daughter, Beth.

Glen enjoyed the Brewers, Bucks, Badgers, and Packers and listening to every game on the radio. Glen had a love of music that he shared with friends all over the country in his daily chatrooms. He was also a HAM Radio Operator and a member of EAGLES #623.

Glen was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Orin.

He is survived by his wife, Robin; children, Jennifer Ellestad, Jason Ellestad, Julie (Curtis) Freng, Kevin Schroeder and Beth Schroeder; grandchildren, RJ, Destiney, Austin, Todd (Alicia), Cassandra, Ashley (David), Michael, Mahallie, Mackenzie, JJ, Dannica and Cody; and great-grandchildren, Dylan, Harmony, Gabriela, Coltyn, Lincoln, Melody and one on the way. He is further survived by his brother, Paul (Patricia) Schroeder; many nieces and nephews; and in-laws.

Glen’s family will have a celebration of life once COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.

The family would like to thank the staff at Meriter ICU Covid Unit for the care and compassion you showed Poppi when we couldn’t be there and to everyone who has sent love and prayers for the family.

