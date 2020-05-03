Glass Nickel Pizza Co. donates portion of sales to fire victims

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Glass Nickel Pizza Co. donated 10% of all sales Saturday to the victims of last month’s Tuscon Trails apartment fire.

The pizzeria’s owner said one of the restaurant’s employees was displaced by the fire, which displaced 75 people.

He said when a member of the apartment association asked if the shop would help, he knew it was something they had to do.

“They’re right next door to me,” said Glass Nickel Pizza Co.’s owner Corey Dinzelman. “We’re all about community, and they’re in our community.”

Glass Nickel said it will continue to ask customers if they want to help out the victims.

