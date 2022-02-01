Gladys T. Hartwig

Madison, WI – Gladys T. Hartwig, age 96 passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at UW Hospital in Madison.

She was born on April 28, 1925 in Oregon, WI the daughter of William and Evelyn (Tourdot) Hartwig. Gladys attended the Oregon and Dayton grade schools, and graduated from Belleville High School in 1944. She worked at St. Mary’s Rectory for sixteen years, then for the State of Wisconsin for 20 years, and lastly in the food service department at the University of Wisconsin until retiring. Gladys was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Dayton, St. James Altar Society, and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Belleville. She volunteered many hours with the American Red Cross and at Meriter Hospital. Gladys was also a member of the Westside Senior Citizens in Madison.

Gladys is survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Jack, Clarence, and Richard Hartwig, and sisters Bernice Steinhauer and Eleanor Albertson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 338 S. Harrison St., Belleville, WI with Rev. Michael Moon officiating. Burial will be in the St. James Cemetery, Belleville, WI.

Visitation will precede the mass from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Belleville.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.

