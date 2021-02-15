Gladys E. Kesler

Gladys E. Kesler age 94, of Monroe, died Saturday, February 13, 2021 at the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home.

Gladys was born on March 20, 1926 on the home farm in Sylvester Township, the daughter of Fred and Lillian (Hartwig) Salzwedel. After graduating from Juda High School in 1943, Gladys worked at Burgess Battery in Freeport for five years and St. Clare Hospital for two years. She was united in marriage to Clifford R. Kesler on March 9, 1946 at the Immanuel Evangelical Church in Monroe. Gladys and Cliff farmed for eight years in Clarno Township and 55 years on the Salzwedel home farm in Sylvester Township. She enjoyed the farm life, working in the yard, and tending to her flowers. She was a member of the Monroe United Methodist Church, loved spending time with her grandchildren and traveling with her husband. She kept active until age 90 mowing the farm yard with the zero turn and in her younger years she enjoyed bowling.

She is survived by her two sons, Jerry (Becky) Kesler of Blanchardville, Randy (Debbie) Kesler of Monroe; four grandchildren, Chad (Angie) Kesler, Jody Kesler (Scott Baade), Aaron (Megan) Watrud, Micah (Kim) Watrud; five great grandchildren, Karlee Kesler, Prestyn Flynn, Mason Watrud, Paige and Olivia Watrud.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clifford, on Feb. 24, 2009; four brothers, Lloyd, Bob, George, and Frank Salzwedel; and a sister, Helen Mauerman.

Private family services will be held on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at the Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rev. Cal Schaver officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.

There will be no public visitation.

Memorials are suggested to Juda First Response or the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home in Gladys’ name.

