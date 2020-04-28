Girls on the Run offers virtual 5K, online training

MADISON, Wis. — A group that helps young girls build confidence through physical activity is turning to online opportunities.

Earlier this month, Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin canceled all in-person programming. So the group began offering at home training videos through Girls on the Run at Home. The videos also discuss tops like positivity and standing up for others.

“GOTR at Home has been a source of joy and familiarity during these unusual times. It has been more important than ever to make time for fun and fitness each week,” said former coach and current Girls on the Run parent Annie Ballweg.

The group is also planning to host a virtual 5K May 23-25, as a way to honor the end of its current season. The run will allow girls and their families to complete a 5K in their neighborhood, on a treadmill, or even in their backyard with the support of a virtual community.

The event is free, with an opportunity to upgrade for a small fee, and open to the public.

