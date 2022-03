Girls basketball sectional semifinal scores

by Zach Hanley

Scores from our area girls basketball team’s sectional semifinals games are below. You can see the brackets here.

Division 1:

#6 Arrowhead 59, Sun Prairie 41

#4 Brookfield East 46, Waunakee 41

#2 Kettle Moranie 81, Janesville Craig 37

Division 2:

#1 Reedsburg 73, DeForest 45

#5 Beaver Dam 61, #7 Cedarburg 57

Division 3:

Edgewood 49, Columbus 28

Martin Luther 40, Lake Mills 35

Division 4:

#1 Mineral Point 63, #4 Aquinas 55

#3 Westfield 59, Auburndale 29

New Glarus 52, Pardeeville 32

Division 5:

#7 Highland 57, Belmont 46

#1 Randolph 58, Oakfield 38

#9 Albany 64, Argyle 31

