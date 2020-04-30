Girl Scouts of Badgerland Wisconsin plan for virtual summer program

The CEO said she wants to give the girls a chance to have something to look forward to

Jamie Perez by Jamie Perez

MADISON, Wis. — The Girl Scouts of Badgerland Wisconsin are going virtual this summer. CEO Marci Henderson said that more than 1,000 girls signed up for the summer 2020 programming, but with the uncertainty that lies ahead, she decided to run this summer a bit differently.

Henderson said rather than focusing on what they can’t do, she wants to focus on what they can do. This summer will be a “virtual sneak peek” of what the summer programming in 2021 will look like.

“We are turning lemons into lemonade. We know it’s not exactly the same experience because one of the great values of being outdoors with your girl scout sisters is the friendships that are created and the opportunity to really try new things in a safe way and just to have a whole lot of fun,” Henderson said.

Henderson said all the themed weeks that were planned for this summer will be the same for summer 2021 since the program can’t be carried out they way they planned this year.

Henderson said anyone who registered this year will automatically be enrolled for next summer.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments