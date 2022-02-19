Girl Scouts kick off cookie season with CookiePalooza

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — For cookie lovers, the best time of year is right around the corner.

The Girl Scouts of Wisconsin-Badgerland held CookiePalooza on Saturday, to help get scouts ready for Cookie Season.

Each year, Girl Scouts sell cookies to help learn business skills. Scouts learn Money Management, Business Ethics, People Skills, Goal Setting, and Decision Making.

Saturday’s event was a chance for the scouts to get back together and get excited to sell cookies.

“The last couple years have been hard for the girls, being isolated,” Girl Scouts of Wisconsin-Badgerland CEO Marci Henderson said. “It’s really wonderful for them to be back together, and see other girls, and experience an activity as large as this.”

Cookies will go on sale on March 5.

