Girl Scouts introduces 24 new badges to help girls practice leadership

MADISON, Wis. — Girl Scouts of Wisconsin – Badgerland Council and Girl Scouts of the USA announced 24 new badges designed to help girls practice leadership in crucial areas of automotive engineering, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) career exploration, entrepreneurship and civics.

According to a release, these fields remain largely male-dominated.

“In a year of unprecedented global change, our country’s need for strong, broad-minded and decisive leadership has never been greater,” the release said. “Through new and existing programming, Girl Scouts equips the next generation of female change-makers with the breadth of knowledge, skills and experiences they need to take charge and do good for the world, both now and in the future.”

The entrepreneurship badges for grades K-12 include Toy Business Designer, Budding Entrepreneur, Business Jumpstart, Business Creator, Business Startup and Entrepreneur Accelerator. The girls can pitch and create products, build business plans and think about cost, profit, marketing, production and competition.

The STEM career exploration badge for second through eighth graders allow girls to explore career interests and connect them to STEM fields.

For grades K-5, girls can get three badges per level for Daisies, Brownies and Juniors in automotive engineering. The girls can design vehicles, test prototypes, learn about design thinking and create their own assembly line manufacturing process.

The civics badges for grades K-12, allow girls to get an understanding of local, state and federal governments. Badges include Democracy for Daisies, Brownies, Juniors, Cadettes, Seniors and Ambassadors.

“As the premiere girl leadership organization in the world, I’m thrilled that we can offer our membership these exciting, timely opportunities for girls to grow into the world leaders of tomorrow,” Badgerland Council CEO Marci Henderson says. “It is so powerful to watch girls take the skills and experiences they gain from Girl Scouts and develop into strong, courageous action-takers.”

