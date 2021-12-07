Girl arrested for allegedly hitting Madison police squad car with metal rod

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Police officers arrested a 17-year-old girl Monday evening for allegedly hitting a Madison Police Department squad car with a metal rod.

In an incident report, the department said an officer was stopped for traffic near the intersection of Carroll and West Wilson streets around 4:40 p.m. when someone threw a glass candle jar toward the squad car.

The girl reportedly expressed a dislike of the police as she walked up to the squad car with the rod. She then hit the vehicle several times and tried to open the driver’s door, police said.

Officers arrested her without incident and took her to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of battery to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, damage to property and bail jumping.

The officer inside the squad car at the time was not hurt, police said.

Online court records show the teen was charged last month with one count of felony battery to a law enforcement officer stemming from a separate incident in late October.

According to a criminal complaint in that case, the girl allegedly swung at a deputy while a group attempted to change her sheets at the Dane County Jail on October 29. The deputies put her back on her bunk bed, and as they were attempting to roll her onto her stomach, the girl allegedly bit another deputy’s thigh.

The deputy ended up receiving medical attention at St. Mary’s Hospital’s emergency room, according to the complaint.

News 3 Now is not naming the girl at this time under a policy not to do so until she has been officially charged.

