Gio’s Garden receives holiday gift from U.S. Cellular

by Margarita Vinogradov

MIDDLETON, Wis. — U.S. Cellular donated $4,000 dollars worth of play set equipment to Gio’s Garden, a local therapeutic respite center, on Tuesday.

“We’re super excited to be able to get this new stuff today and really looking forward to the spring when we can install the new play structure. Kids are going to love it and it’s going to be great,” said Geoff Brown, Executive Director of Gio’s Garden.

Founded by News 3 Now’s Charlotte Deleste, the center is meant for families with children with special needs. Kids from birth to 6 years old play and work on developmental goals free of charge while their parents get a break.

U.S. Cellular delivered the play set equipment in a holiday-themed truck. It includes a color-pillar sensory play mat, Feel & Roll bumpy balls and a foam activity play set.

An unnamed person nominated Gio’s Garden to U.S. Cellular and they ended up winning the holiday gift.

