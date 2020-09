WATCH LIVE: Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state at US Capitol

Associated Press by Associated Press

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Alex Wong/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — Commemorations are set to begin Friday honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the U.S. Capitol, the first woman in American history to lie in state at the domed building.

Presidential nominee Joe Biden, and running-mate Kamala Harris are expected to attend.

The service will cap days of commemorations of her extraordinary life. The justice died last week at age 87.

Mourners paid tribute as her casket was on public display at the court’s steps. It will make the short trip across the street to the Capitol.

She will be the first Jewish-American to lie in state and just the second Supreme Court justice.

The first was Chief Justice William Howard Taft, who also had been president.

