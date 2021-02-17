Gilberte “Gigi” Karlen

MADISON – Gilberte Louise Rachel (Demiomandre) “Gigi” Karlen, 89, met Jesus on Saturday Feb. 13, 2021, at 9:10 p.m., at Agrace Hospice in Madison after a battle with acute congestive heart failure.

Gigi was born in Schaerbeek, Belgium on March 28, 1931, to Rose Smolenski and returned to France where she lived for almost the next 30 years. Gigi’s family was of modest means, and when her mother contracted tuberculosis and could no longer care for her, Gigi was placed in an orphanage in Normandy, where she would spend the next 12 years of her childhood. Living in a Catholic orphanage as a young Jewish girl in Nazi occupied France during World War II, Gigi developed her strength, tenacity, sense of humor and selfless nature that would follow her throughout life. She went on to survive more than the war, battling tuberculosis, breast cancer, open heart surgery, hip replacement and much more. It was Gigi’s zest for life, love of family, faith in God, and desire to help others that pushed her forward despite the struggles she faced.

At 16, Gigi left the orphanage and began working as a secretary. To further her English and shorthand skills, she later moved to London, England to attend Pitman Business College while working as a nanny. In 1958, she returned to Paris and worked as a bilingual secretary with the American Army. It was there that she met American soldier, Robert Karlen, who later became her husband.

Robert and Gigi were married in Paris on Dec. 31, 1959. They returned to the U.S. where they settled in Madison and Gigi got her first job with the UW Agronomy Department and later held various other secretarial positions.

In May of 1963, Gigi proudly became an American citizen while expecting her first child. She later learned to drive for the first time. After having children, she became a stay-at-home mom to give her kids the stability she never had. When her children started school, she began a 21-year career with Tupperware Sales, where she became the quintessential representative for their brand. Gigi volunteered for various activities at her church and for the American Cancer Society.

Gigi always dressed in consummate elegance and style, making many of her own clothes as well as those of her children over the years. Gigi loved her grandchildren and became a large part of their lives, attending their plays, band concerts and choir performances.

Gigi made friends easily and could charm anyone with her enchanting French accent. She was creative and found joy in knitting, sewing, and painting. In later life, Gigi learned to love dogs, especially her five grand-dogs. She enjoyed bus excursions to various casinos with her husband and was a competitive card and scrabble player.

Gigi is survived by her husband, Robert of 61 years, daughters: Monique Karlen and Colette (Wade) Steuck, grandchildren: Karly and Logan Steuck, and extended family members in France.

A visitation and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at EASTSIDE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2310 Independence Lane, Madison, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., with a short service to follow. Per Gigi’s request, please do not wear black, but instead something yellow (her favorite color), or bright. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks are required.

Memorials may be made to Eastside Lutheran Church or Agrace Hospice.

We would like the thank the staff at SSM Health who cared for Gigi, specifically Dr. Elizabeth Matthieu and Dr. Frank Jung as well as CNA Leslie who made mom feel special. Special thanks to Agrace Hospice and to Sophie, Nichole, Vickie, and Rich for caring for Gigi in her last few hours.

