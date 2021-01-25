Gilbert E. Franklin

MADISON – Gilbert E. Franklin, age 70, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Meriter Hospital. He was born on Feb. 28, 1950, in Orangeburg, S.C., the son of Willie Clay and Annie Lee (Judson) Franklin.

Gilbert was generous and kind, and always had a warm smile and an infectious laugh. He worked as a bus driver for Madison Metro for over 30 years. He was a hard worker and took pride in his job. He could often be found at Denny’s or McDonald’s enjoying coffee and socializing with friends. Gilbert loved taking drives and was always on top of the new car models and knew all the classic cars on the road. He was a collector and had many cars, jewelry, antiques, and had an extensive music collection. He traveled to Jamaica often, a place he considered his second home.

Gilbert is survived by his daughter, Cretia (Todd) Hentz; son, Derland Franklin; three grandchildren, Analise Franklin, Anthony Franklin and Tristan Hentz; five brothers, Chester Franklin, Melvin (Diane) Franklin, Derrick Franklin, Benjamin Franklin and Michael Franklin; sister, Deborah Franklin; special friends, Carl McIntosh, Maxine Currie; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dan Franklin, and close friend Sherman Curry.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date; please email cretiahentz@yahoo.com for further information. Memorials may be made to the Dementia Society of America. The family wishes to thank the staff at Drumlin Reserve. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

