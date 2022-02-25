Gilbert A. Moe

by Obituaries

Gilbert A. Moe, 90, of Bosstown, died Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Soldiers Grove Health Services. He was born January 31, 1932 in Bosstown the son of Casper and Hanna (Goplen) Moe. Gilbert served in the US Army serving in Korea. After his honorable discharge he worked as a cook in California. Gilbert was married to Kathleen and the couple had one son and adopted three daughters. He traveled around the country working and moved to Edgerton, Wisconsin in 1963 to work as a plumber and after his retirement from plumbing he worked at a used tire shop until his retirement in 1997. He was united in marriage to Beth Richie on August 13, 1967. Gilbert enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, playing cards, Yahtzee, bowling and spending time with his grandchildren.

Gilbert is survived by his children:

Joy Wells of Riverside, CA,

Janet Hunton of Riverside, CA,

Kathy (Dale) Lee of Parrent, ID,

Gilbert (Jenny) Moe of Boscobel;

Sister: Lillian Veld of Fennimore;

many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren;

many other relatives and friends.

Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents, wife Beth, son Craig Moe, brothers and sisters Mildred Carter, Alice Fowler, Norris, Orville, Darwin, Wes, and Fay Moe, and two grandchildren Barbara Hurley and Fredrick Hurley.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 3:00 PM at the Pratt Memorial Chapel in Richland Center. Military rites will be held following the funeral service. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022, 1:00 PM until the time of the service at 3:00 at the Pratt Memorial Chapel. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

