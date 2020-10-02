Gigi’s Playhouse Madison to host ‘Generation G’ gala virtually

MADISON, Wis. – Gigi’s Playhouse will host their “Generation G” gala virtually this year in honor of “Down Syndrome Awareness Month.” The event will take place on Saturday Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m. via Facebook Live.

Gigi’s said the gala’s proceeds will support their ability to, “provide life-changing, free, therapeutic, educational and career training services to our participants and their families.” Events will also take place throughout the month, focusing on promoting advocacy for individuals with Down syndrome.

GiGi’s Madison opened in 2016 and serves over 300 families, with 99% of their free programs provided by trained volunteers.

“The gala is our most important fundraiser of the year and is crucial to our ability to offer educational programming free of charge to our families,” Gigi’s said a release.

The night will feature keynote speakers GiGi and Nancy Gianni, emcee Amelia Jones of NBC 15 and appearances by Gigi’s staff, volunteers and families. The virtual gala will also include a silent auction, wine pull and an interactive website with a VIP bar featuring a signature cocktail and sponsorship lounge.

Gala tickets are free but any sized donation will gain participants access to the post-gala private streamed concert by the local band SuperTuesday. Opportunities for corporate or family sponsorships will also be provided.

For tickets and sponsorship information, visit https://gigisplayhouse.org/madison/gala/.

Activities held throughout the month can be found at https://gigisplayhouse.org/dsam/.

