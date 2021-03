Giant iceberg breaks away from Antarctica

An iceberg larger than New York City broke away from Antarctica earlier this week. What does that mean for our planet? Joining us now is Dr. Matthew Lazzara, a researcher with the Antarctic Meteorological Research Center. He’s working on a new joint project between Madison College and UW-Madison monitoring giant icebergs.

