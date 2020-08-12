Giannis suspended 1 game for headbutt

Zach Hanley
Posted:
Updated:
by Zach Hanley
Bucks rout Celtics, 116-92

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Milwaukee Bucks will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo for their final seeding game before the playoffs. The reigning MVP has been suspended for one game without pay for headbutting Moe Wagner during Tuesday’s game.

Antetokounmpo will serve his suspension Thursday when the Bucks take on the Grizzlies.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments