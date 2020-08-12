Giannis suspended 1 game for headbutt

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Milwaukee Bucks will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo for their final seeding game before the playoffs. The reigning MVP has been suspended for one game without pay for headbutting Moe Wagner during Tuesday’s game.

Giannis headbutted Mo Wagner and got ejected 😳 pic.twitter.com/vmRJuKqF5v — ESPN (@espn) August 12, 2020

Antetokounmpo will serve his suspension Thursday when the Bucks take on the Grizzlies.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been suspended one game without pay for headbutting a Washington Wizards center during a stoppage in play. Antetokounmpo will serve his suspension Thursday when Milwaukee faces the Memphis Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/Yx46c2a6pV — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 12, 2020

