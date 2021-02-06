Giannis scores 33 to lead Bucks past Cavaliers to start trip

Associated Press by Associated Press

Giannis Antetokoumpo

CLEVELAND — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points, Jrue Holiday added 17 and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 123-105 in the opener of a six-game road trip that began with travel delays.

Antetokounmpo picked up two early fouls and started slowly. But the reigning NBA MVP found his groove in the second half, scoring 22 points. Antetokounmpo added 12 rebounds.

Collin Sexton scored 19 and Andre Drummond 18 for Cleveland, which has been one of the NBA’s surprise teams but is starting a difficult stretch with back-to-back home games with the talented Bucks.

COPYRIGHT 2021 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.