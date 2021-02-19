Giannis named starter for NBA All-Star Game

MILWAUKEE — The Greek Freak will once again represent the Milwaukee Bucks as a starter in the NBA All-Star Game.

An announcement from the league Thursday night revealed Giannis Antetokounmpo will be in the starting lineup for the fifth season in a row.

Fans made up 50% of the vote, while players and members of the media each accounted for 25%. The two-time reigning Most Valuable Player and 2019-2020 Defensive Player of the Year received the second-most fan votes, second-most player votes and most media votes among the Eastern Conference frontcourt players.

The votes are well-warranted, as Giannis is averaging 28.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

He’ll be joining the likes of Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal, Joel Embiid and team captain Kevin Durant as starters from the Eastern Conference. With LeBron James as the other team captain, he and Durant will handpick their teams out of the selected starters and reserves, regardless of their affiliated conference.

The All-Star Game will take place March 7 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

