Giannis named NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has added another trophy to his trophy case. The reining MVP has been named the 2019-20 NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

The four-time All-Star received the nod over Anthony Davis and Rudy Gobert, earning the honor for the first time in his career.

This season Giannis is averaging 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds, 5.6 assits, 1.0 blocks, and 1.0 steals per game.