Giannis named Eastern Conference Player of the Month

by Kyle Jones

Rick Bowmer - staff, AP Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 14, 2022, in Salt Lake City.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Wisconsinites will not be surprised to hear that Giannis Antetokounmpo is really good at the game of basketball.

The Bucks star was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for March and April, the NBA announced Tuesday. Antetokounmpo averaged 31.5 points and 12.3 rebounds over the two months.

Your Eastern Conference Player of the Month also shot 70.2% from the free-throw line. pic.twitter.com/iBCEV95kj2 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 12, 2022

He also scored 30+ points and shot 50% from the field in eight consecutive road games, the second-longest such streak in NBA history. Giannis put up back-to-back 40-point games against the 76ers and Nets to close out March.

Of course, the biggest moment of March may have come in the game against the Nets on March 31, when Antetokounmpo hit a game-tying shot in the dying moments of the contest to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the Bucks’ all-time leading scorer. Milwaukee would go on to win the game as well.

This is the ninth time the Greek Freak has picked up a Player of the Month, but the first time since January 2020.

