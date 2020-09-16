Giannis Antetokounmpo selected as a member of the 2019-2020 All-NBA First Team

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo has been unanimously selected as a member of the 2019-2020 All-NBA First Team.

It’s the second year in a row that Antetokounmpo has made the All-NBA First Team and the fourth season in a row he’s earned All-NBA honors, according to a news release.

Antetokounmpo and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are the only two players in Bucks history to earn multiple First Team All-NBA honors. Antetokounmpo was also named to the All-NBA Second Team after the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.

His four All-NBA selections are the third most in Bucks’ history.

The 2020 All-NBA First Team ⭐️ Luka Doncic

⭐️ James Harden

⭐️ LeBron James

⭐️ Giannis Antetokounmpo

⭐️ Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/4slUYMDBJm — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 16, 2020

During the 2019-20 season, Antetokounmpo was the Defensive Player of the Year and a finalist for MVP. He averaged 29.5 points and 13.6 rebounds per game. Antetokounmpo was the only player in the NBA to rank inside the top-1 for both scoring and rebounding this season.

Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers, Luka Dončić of the Dallas Mavericks, James Harden of the Houston Rockets and LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers were also selected for the All-NBA First Team.

The teams were selected by a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters.

