Giannis Antetokounmpo pledges $100,000 to Fiserv Forum staff

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has announced that he and his family will be donating $100,000 to Fiserv Forum staff, according to his Twitter page.

It’s bigger than basketball! And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammates lives easier. Me and my family pledge to donate $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can get through this together! 🙏🏽 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 13, 2020

Antetokounmpo said in his tweet, “It’s bigger than basketball! And during this tough time, I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammate’s lives easier.”

His donation is in response to COVID-19 causing the NBA to suspend its season

On Thursday, the NBA announced the league will wait at least 30 days before resuming the season.

