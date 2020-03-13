Giannis Antetokounmpo pledges $100,000 to Fiserv Forum staff
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has announced that he and his family will be donating $100,000 to Fiserv Forum staff, according to his Twitter page.
Antetokounmpo said in his tweet, “It’s bigger than basketball! And during this tough time, I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammate’s lives easier.”
His donation is in response to COVID-19 causing the NBA to suspend its season
On Thursday, the NBA announced the league will wait at least 30 days before resuming the season.
