Giannis Antetokounmpo named to Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People list

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

Giannis Antetokoumpo

MILWAUKEE — Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was named to Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People list on Wednesday.

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player had his blurb wrote by Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

“Giannis Antetokounmpo, who just won a second straight NBA MVP award, has all that and more. To watch him play is to see not just what is, but also what is possible,” Abdul-Jabbar wrote. “There is some mystical quality that quickens a fan’s heart when they see that person walk onto the court. The true sports hero makes our bones vibrate and flesh ripple in anticipation of witnessing greatness.”

“I have no doubt that Giannis will extend the NBA records he holds—he already has the highest single-season Player Efficiency Rating, which combines all of a player’s stats, in NBA history—possibly beyond the reach of future generations. But a sports hero is more than records. Giannis sets an example by standing up for what he believes in. After leading the Milwaukee Bucks to the playoffs, he and his team protested the police shooting of Jacob Blake in their home state by refusing to play, sparking a wave of strikes and postponements throughout the NBA. I once asked Giannis what his name meant, and he told me “the crown has arrived.” It certainly has.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.