Madison gets city ice rinks ready

by Margarita Vinogradov

MADISON, Wis. — Cold temperatures may be a little uncomfortable, but conditions were perfect on Monday to get the city ice rinks up and operating.

The parks department is getting rinks ready at Elver Park and Tenney Park this week. At Elver, crews used a portable rink that used a liner, something bought last year.

“We were having trouble with water leaking out of the old system. These depressions had clay liners in them and the water was leaking out so we weren’t able to keep really good ice for the last few years so last year we went to [a lank rink],” said Chad Hughs, City of Madison West Parks Supervisor.

If the weather cooperates, the rink should be ready for skaters later this week.

