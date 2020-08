Getting a preview of Black Restaurant Week

Sunday was the first day of Black Restaurant Week. Esperdell McGee, owner of McGee’s Chicken, joins News 3 Now This Morning to share a preview of what you can expect from the Sun Prairie restaurant this week.

