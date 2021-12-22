Get your photo taken with Badgers’ National Championship trophy

by Kyle Jones

CREDIT: UW Athletics

MADISON, Wis. – The celebrations continue for Badger Volleyball after the team won their first National Championship Saturday.

The players showed off their newly-earned hardware at a celebration on Sunday. Now, it’s the fans turn to get a picture.

She’s pretty ain’t she? Oh…would you like a photo with it? Guess what. You can! Tomorrow, December 22nd from 4-6PM, come to Bucky’s Locker Room (inside Gate 1 of Camp Randall Stadium)! Plus, our new merch will be there!! pic.twitter.com/htYuNFQ6fN — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) December 22, 2021

The National Championship trophy will be on display from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Bucky’s Locker Room.

Fans can swing by Gate 1 of Camp Randall Stadium and get a closer look at the most coveted prize in collegiate volleyball.

