Get your photo taken with Badgers’ National Championship trophy

MADISON, Wis. – The celebrations continue for Badger Volleyball after the team won their first National Championship Saturday.

The players showed off their newly-earned hardware at a celebration on Sunday. Now, it’s the fans turn to get a picture.

The National Championship trophy will be on display from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Bucky’s Locker Room.

Fans can swing by Gate 1 of Camp Randall Stadium and get a closer look at the most coveted prize in collegiate volleyball.

