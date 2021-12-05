‘Get vaccinated, get your boosters, wear a mask’: Doctors preach preparation, not panic, with Omicron in Wisconsin

by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — On Sunday, Georgia became the 16th state in the U.S. to identify at least one case of the new Omicron variant.

Wisconsin became one of those states Saturday night when DHS said it found a confirmed case in an adult male in Milwaukee County.

But doctors in Madison are saying it is not the time to press the panic button just yet.

“Right now the Delta variant is still the dominant threat, but we do expect the Omicron variant to spread across the country, including all of Wisconsin,” said SSM Health’s Dr. David Ottenbaker.

The man who was diagnosed in Milwaukee County was fully vaccinated and is experiencing mild symptoms. According to Dr. Ottenbaker, that means that the new variant will likely not need any special treatment.

“We ask people to get vaccinated, get your boosters, wear a mask if you are not outside,” he said. “All the things that work for the Delta variant, is what we will continue to tell our public to do.”

Around the world, health officials are still learning all things about the new strain, and UW Health’s Dr. William Hartman said in the meantime, continue to do what is necessary to keep you and everyone around you safe.

“If you’re not vaccinated, absolutely get that vaccine in your arm,” Dr. Hartman said. “Not only to protect against the Delta variant, but we think it protects you from severe disease, hospitalization or death with the Omicron variant as well.”

