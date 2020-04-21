Get to know our new morning anchor, Chris Stanford

Leah Linscheid by Leah Linscheid

The News 3 Now This Morning family is growing by one this week as the team welcomes Chris Stanford to the anchor desk. Chris is a Wisconsin native who is returning to his home state after 15 years in the TV news business. We asked him to share a little bit about himself as he joins the News 3 Now family.

As the newest member of the News 3 Now team, what’s it like to start work before most people are up?

Getting up at 2 a.m. isn’t for everyone, but I like it. You’re one of the first people in the building, and you get to set the table for the day. And I get to pick my kids up from school, be there for dinner and put the kids to bed.

Tell us a bit about your professional background.

I’ve been able to do a lot in my 15 years or so of doing this. I’ve covered news across the spectrum in small towns and big cities. Over the past few years I’ve put more of a focus on giving back to the community. There’s no other feeling like it.

Where’d you grow up?

I grew up just about 100 miles up I-39 in Stevens Point.

Any favorite Wisconsin memories?

So many! Our wedding, getting engaged in Madison, summers on the water, Badgers games, Packers games, losing… and then finding my wife’s wedding ring.

Describe yourself in three words.

Dad, husband, journalist.

You’re the only male in a house of four females. What’s that like?

Exhausting.

Parenting tips?

Yes, please!

What’s your favorite Wisconsin season and why?

Fall. Football and cookouts.

What is your most treasured possession?

Lots of cards and drawings from my kids, then it’s my golf clubs.

What new perspectives will you bring to the News 3 Now morning team?

I think I can look at this city with a fresh set of eyes. I’m in a unique position: I’m familiar with the town and state, but I haven’t lived here for almost 10 years.

You can catch Chris Stanford weekdays on News 3 Now This Morning. Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

