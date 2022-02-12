Get a free love letter for your Valentine from a local poet this weekend at Hilldale Mall

MADISON, Wis. — Looking for a truly one-of-a-kind valentine? Hilldale Mall is partnering with Madison’s Art + Literature Laboratory to show the city some love this weekend.

From Friday through Monday, people can visit one of four participating shops and have a poet write a personalized poem for anyone they love.

“It makes a really unique gift to folks to kind of remind us that we are thinking of them,” poet Araceli Esparza said. “It’s really analog, right? So it’s really different than a text message or a meme of something that you would share because it captures some momentum and metaphors and incorporating things that you like to do.”

The event is free and no purchase is necessary. It runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day and will be held at a different shop daily.

