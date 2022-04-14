Gertrude Pearl (McBurney) Oshman

by Obituaries

Gertrude Pearl (McBurney) Oshman, 95, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Badger Prairie Nursing Home, Verona, where she had been a resident since 2019. She was born to Harold and Rowena (Biggin) McBurney on September 8, 1926, in Madison, WI, and lived on the near east side, close to her father’s extended family.

At age 7, her family moved to a farm in rural Grant County, Wisconsin. She graduated from Bloomington High School and moved back to Madison to attend business school. She met her future husband, Louis Oshman and they were married a short time later.

She worked at the US Air Force Institute and a law office in the years to follow, while her husband attended college. They made their home on the east side. They had two children, Susan and John. In the years that followed, they moved to Windsor, where she lived for more than 50 years.

Gert is survived by her children, Susan (Tamara) of Milton, Delaware and John (Julie and her daughter Evy) of Windsor; grandson Luke of Philadelphia and granddaughter Riley of St Paul, MN, and her best friend, Joanne of Sun Prairie. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lou, on June 17, 2007; her parents; and sisters, Margaret Pafford and Barbara Harris of Lancaster and several nieces and nephews.

Gert’s family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Badger Prairie for their compassionate care during her stay these last few years. The last two years were so difficult for Gert due to Covid restrictions on visitation and staff became her family.

Funeral Services will be held at Ryan Funeral Home, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest, on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 4:00 P.M. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 3:00 P.M. until the time of service. Interment will be at the Windsor Cemetery. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

