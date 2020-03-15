Gertrude M Waelti

Gertrude M. Waelti, 101, of Monroe, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at St. Clare Friedensheim.

Gertrude was born on December 6, 1918 in Clarno Township, the daughter of Otto and Cora (Lichtenwalner) Pinnow. She attended Enterprise and West Clarno rural schools. She married Kenneth A. Waelti on January 12, 1944 at Grace Lutheran Church. The couple farmed on the Lichtenwalner family farm from 1948 until moving into Monroe in 1979. Gert also worked at the Swiss Colony for a few years.

She was a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church where she was active in the Sarah Circle and quilting group. Gert loved spending time with her grandchildren, fishing, playing cards in the Euchrerama Auxiliary, and was a supporter of the Green County Forestry Center. She was affectionately known as “Mom” to many.

She is survived by two daughters, Vicki (John) Riley of Lake Isabella, CA, and Cindy (Chuck) Olsen of Monroe; six grandchildren, Angie Barney, Corrie (Steve) Flannery, Crystal (Gary) Ham, Chad Olsen, Curt Olsen (Amy Lee), Carlie Olsen (Adam Goike); nine great grandchildren, Devin, Tyler, Savannah, Riley, Conagher, Joel, Brady, Kayla, McKenlee; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth, on July 27, 1999; and two sisters, Hilda Leuenberger and Elna Buehler.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 12:00 p.m., at the NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, Monroe, with Pastor John Tabaka of Grace Lutheran Church officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Monroe, followed by a luncheon at the church. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services.

A memorial fund will be established in Gertrude’s name. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net