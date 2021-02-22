Gerda Hofmann

Gerda Hofmann, 98 of Lake Delton, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Friday, February 19, 2021 in the comfort of her own home with her loving family by her side.

Gerda was born March 17, 1922 in Hemmigen, Germany, the daughter of Wilhelm and Pauline (Findor) Tegtmeier. As a young child she immigrated to this country with her parents and settled in Chicago, where Gerda attended school and met her husband, George. The couple was married November 28, 1942. Following their wedding they were stationed at Army posts in Texas and California, including a tour overseas for George and in 1946 settled in the Wisconsin Dells area.

Gerda led a full life. She was George’s partner, always working hard right along side of him in all of their business ventures including motels, restaurants and an amusement park.

Gerda’s community benefited from her willingness to be involved as the Lake Delton PTA President while her daughters attended the school and later she was elected to the Wisconsin Dells School Board. In 1977 Gerda was chosen as the Wisconsin Dells Events Woman of the Year for her business and education contributions to the community.

Gerda also loved her church, Bethany Lutheran and was a devoted member and active over the years in almost every aspect of that Christian Community.

Survivors include her 3 daughters, Karen (Dennis) Wampler, Linda (Richard) Hofmann-Olson and Paula DeGear; 4 granddaughters, Sarah, Bethany, Kirsten and Katherine; 4 great grandchildren, Mackenzie, Zachary, Julia and Thomas.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George of 64 years; brother, Willi and son-in-law, Steve DeGear.

“ I will still be carrying you when you are old.

Your hair will turn gray and I will carry you.

I made you, and I will carry you to safety.”

Isaiah 46:4

In lieu of flowers, memorials of remembrance may be directed to Bethany Lutheran Church, Kilbourn Public Library in Wisconsin Dells or Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 E. Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611.

Private family services will be held due to COVID.

