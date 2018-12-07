Geraldine R. “Jean” Chatman

Geraldine R. “Jean” Chatman, age 102, of McFarland, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2018 at McFarland Villa Assisted Living.

She was born on October 25, 1916 in Peoria, IL. to Richard and Hazel (Jeffords) Henning and married Harold E. Chatman in Peoria on June 5, 1936. He preceded her in death on April 1, 1977.

Jean worked at the Prospect Bakery in Peoria, then as a cashier for many years in the cafeteria of Methodist Hospital in Peoria prior to her retirement in 1981. In 1983 she relocated to McFarland, WI to be nearer her son, Larry, and his family. She thoroughly enjoyed living in the Homestead Apartments, making many lasting friendships through her unofficial title of “Social Director” for many years, organizing parties for nearly every holiday or special occasion. She was also active in RSVP and the McFarland sewing club. She moved to the McFarland Villa Assisted Living facility in 2015.

She is survived by her son Larry (Char) of McFarland, WI ; grandchildren Scott (Deb) of Verona, WI, Greg (Pilai) of Simi Valley, CA, and Tim (Sherry) of Windsor, WI; great-grandchildren Amanda and Danielle of Simi Valley; and Luke, Ryan and Devin of Windsor; as well as nieces and nephews in the Peoria area.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Harold, and sisters Pauline Sheckler and Mildred Endres.

A private graveside service will be held at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria, IL at a later date.

