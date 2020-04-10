Geraldine M. Pelanek

LODI–Geraldine M. Pelanek, age 97, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

She was born in Madison on September 21, 1922 to Fred and Helen (Bachmayer) Thurber. She graduated from Madison East High School, Class of 1941. On Jan. 23, 1943 she married Kenneth Tracy, he was a casualty of World War II. On Nov. 5, 1949 she married Steve Pelanek at St. Patrick’s Church in Madison.

Geraldine is survived by one daughter, Carol (Bill) Holler; six grandchildren, Steve (Sarah) Holler, Cynthia Kestler (friend Neil Conner), Brian (Sarah Kreger) Holler, Mark (Pam) Holler, Julie (Brad) Micke, and Gary Holler; ten great grandchildren; and one sister, Dorathy Neary; sister-in-law, Therese Thurber, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, and brother, Robert Thurber.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Waunakee Manor for their compassionate care for Geraldine. They also would like to thank Dr. Heidel, Dr. Boles and Terri Patwell PA of the Dean Clinic for their care.

A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date when restrictions have been lifted. Burial will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery.