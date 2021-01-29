Geraldine “Gerry” Krakow Franz

Site Contributor by Site Contributor

FALL RIVER/RIO—Geraldine M. “Gerry” Krakow Franz age 91 passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at home.

She was born on February 15, 1929 to William and Nellie (Sumnicht) Franz. She was married to Arden Krakow on April 15, 1948 and together raised 12 children. Gerry enjoyed her work as a telephone operator for the Bell Telephone Co. for several years. She also worked for the Fall River and Beaver Dam school districts as a school bus driver and was a waitress at the Casino Supper Club, Fall River.

Gerry worked as an embroiderer before retirement. Above all, she loved her family and made every effort to attend her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren’s activities and events whenever possible.

Survivors include her six daughters Judy Wedeward, Beth (Tom) Stout, Sue Krakow, Josie Sennhenn, Pat (Kevin) Welsh and Barbi Kemper; four sons Steve (Tina) Krakow, Jeff (Melody) Krakow, Rod (Melissa) Krakow and Ken (Lisa) Krakow; 25 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren; two sisters Myrt Bergeman and Rachel (Charles) Witte; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons Andy and Henry; great granddaughter Ember Jones; brother Rueben Franz; two sisters Lillian Olson and Joyce Crossen.

