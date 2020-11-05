Gerald Romie Wollin

Site staff by Site staff

Gerald Wollin, age 82, of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his home in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin with Joe Corbin officiating. Visitation will be held at Conway Picha Funeral Home on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m.

Gerald was born March 9, 1938 to Edwin and Charlotte (Stockfish) Wollin in the town of Milford, Wisconsin. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t do. Hog farmer at heart, father, hunter and later wood worker, gardener; he could do it all.

Gerald is survived by his children, Connie (Tom Poweleit) Wollin, Peter (Karen) Wollin, James (Senen) Torlin, Amber (Ken) Collins; 4 grandchildren, Lacee Wollin, Damien, Taylor and Lilly Turfle; his special friend Mary Snider and sisters, Ruby Strassberg, Jane Lenius.

He is preceded in death by his parents and 2 brother, Charles and Donald.

You will never be forgotten.