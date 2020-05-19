Gerald R. “Jerry” Johnson

MADISON-Gerald R. “Jerry” Johnson, age 75, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at home due to heart complications.

He was born on June 23, 1944, on a farm near Madison, the son of Robert and Florence (Moore) Johnson. Early on Jerry learned the important value of a good day’s work.

Gerald graduated from Oregon High School in 1962. His involvement with the drum and bugle corp was one of his greatest joys in life. He served in the U. S. Army where he went to jump school and became a paratrooper. After his military service he received his master’s degree in mechanical engineering. He spent many years in Florida where he helped develop the Tomahawk Missile. Later, he owned his own real estate business. Jerry returned to Wisconsin in 2008 and met and married the love of his life, Sharon Peterson.

In addition to his wife, Sharon; Jerry is survived by his daughter, Nikki; son, Tyi; two granddaughters, Taylor and Cali; great-granddaughter, Zoey Grace all of Florida; and two brothers, Bob of Madison and Rod of Park Falls.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Jerry’s life will be held at a later date.

Jerry had a joy for life and loved to keep busy. He loved to talk to anyone and would help anyone in need. He will be greatly missed.

