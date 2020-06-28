Gerald Lavern Olson

IOWA COUNTY, Wis. — After 91 years full of life, Gerald Lavern Olson died June 27, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Everyone who knew Gerald appreciated his gentle kindness, sage wisdom and passion for spending time with the people he loved.

Born in Iowa County, Gerald graduated from Cobb High School and the Wisconsin School of Mines in Platteville. He married Betty Eileen Sniff June 16, 1951 in Mineral Point. They recently celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary. Gerald and Betty enjoyed travel and frequent gatherings with family and friends. They also enjoyed playing cards, square dancing, camping, fishing, hiking and helping others.

They were blessed with three children, Sandra Miller (Rochelle Kaskowitz) of St Louis, MO, Kevin (Carol) Olson of Baraboo, WI and Bruce (Patricia) Olson of Madison, WI. They have seven grandchildren Lisa (Ryan) McAbee, Ben (Maggie) Olson, Nathan Miller, Jennifer (Mike) Kyllo, Jesse (Rachel) Olson, Renee Miller (Yann Lellouche) and Adam (Hanna) Vadeboncoeur, and two great-grandchildren Taryn and Nolan McAbee.

Church was important to Gerald. In recent years, Windsor United Church of Christ in DeForest has been Jerry and Betty’s church home. He grew up at Otter Creek Lutheran Church in Highland and attended Lakeview Lutheran Church and Our Master’s Methodist Church in Madison, Norway Grove Lutheran Church, DeForest and Living Water Church, Sun Prairie.

Gerald worked as a civil engineer for the State of Wisconsin’s Division of Facilities Management and State Highway Commission for almost 40 years before retiring in 1990.

He is survived by sister-in-law, Carol Olson; and brother-in-law, William Sniff; and many nieces and nephews. Gerald is preceded in death by his parents, Gertrude and Francis Olson; his siblings and their spouses, LaVon (Pat) Watson, Norma (John) Shreve, Calvin (Donna) Olson and Milo Olson and Clarence and Ethel Sniff, CJ (Enza) Sniff, Helen (Robert) Stone, Eugene (Marion) Sniff and Shirley Sniff.