Gerald ‘Jerry’ Koch

by Obituaries

Gerald Allen Koch, 52, of Richland Center died Wednesday, February 2, 2022. He was born on March 15, 1969 in Richland Center the son of Eric and Donna (Dvorak) Koch.

Jerry was a US Marine serving in Desert Storm. After his honorable discharge, he attended UW-Platteville and earned a degree in Electrical Engineering. Jerry worked at Cardinal Glass for many years. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Jerry is survived by his daughter Rebecca Koch of Madison,

Mother Donna (Jim) Vodak of LaValle,

Father Eric Koch of Richland Center,

Sister Rachelle Koch of Nuremberg, Germany,

Half sisters: Jennifer (Brandon) Ciebell and Laura Vodak both of Waukesha;

Many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Jerry was preceded in death by his grandparents: Raymond Koch, Betty Beatty, Robert and Evelyn Dvorak.

Graveside services with military rites will be held in the Richland Center Cemetery in the spring. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.