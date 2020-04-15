Gerald “Jerry” Robert Esser

Madison-Gerald R. “Jerry” Esser, 71, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 10.

He was born October 28, 1948 in Madison, son of James and Marie (Duffy) Esser.

He was united in marriage with Deanna (Pedracine) Esser on August 28, 1976 at St. James Catholic Church in Madison.

Jerry graduated from West High School in 1967. He served in the U.S. Army from 1969-1971 in Germany, and the reserves until Honorably Discharged in 1975. His working career included Sales Rep. for H&R Auto Parts, Sales Rep. for Standard Motor Products, and finished up his career at the City of Madison Metro as a bus mechanic until his retirement at the age of 62. Jerry loved playing golf (his passion), yard work, fixing up cars (in his youth), lawn mowers and snow blowers, loved listening and watching The Jimmy’s (local R/B band), and his greatest passion food – especially a big juicy burger with an egg on it.

Jerry is survived by his wife Deanna of 43 years; nephews, Steve (Heidi) Miller and their children Alexis, Cole and Connor; Michael Miller and his son Kyle; and Jonathan Baer and his son Nathan; brothers-in-law, Tom (Pam) Miller, Larry (Joan) Pedracine and Dick (Cathy) Pedracine; and sister-in-law, Yvonne Beale. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great nephews and nieces on Deanna’s side of the family who are all a big part of our lives, and always enjoyed Jerry’s antics and humor through the years. He will be greatly missed by all of his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Marie; his sister, Mary Kay Miller; his niece, Marianne Miller (Baer); his brother-in-law, Don Beale; and his mother and father-in-law, Hubert and Adelia Pedracine.

Special thank you to the emergency personnel on Friday night who worked very hard to keep Jerry with us, but it wasn’t to be.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Mary Kay Esser Miller 62 Memorial Grant or Agrace Hospice.

Due to the COVID19, a celebration of Jerry’s life will be held at a future date.

