Gerald “Jerry” Mulso

Gerald Donald Mulso passed away peacefully at the age of 81 on January 21, 2022, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, WI.

Loving husband to Linda for 17 years, until her passing, and beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, he will be missed.

Born in 1940 in Des Plaines, IL to Walter and Sophie (Kruse) Mulso, Jerry was one of four children. He enlisted in the US Army and served in Vietnam from 1964-1966. As a technical specialist mechanic, he worked on UH-1 Bell (Huey) helicopters. He received special recognition and honors, including the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and was chosen as the helicopter mechanic for the Vietnamese Premier. Oh, the stories and adventures he had!

After returning to the US, Jerry was employed as a heavy equipment operator, working on major infrastructure projects in and around Chicago. He was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers for over fifty years. While he worked hard, he always brought levity and laughter to the job. As a hobby, he rehabbed old cars, a boat, and a vintage dump truck. There was nothing that he couldn’t fix. His friendship and generosity were a special gift to many. He lived an adventurous, fun-loving life, always making people laugh with a smile on his face and a joke on his lips.

Jerry is survived by his brother, Thomas Mulso (Nancy); daughters, Geraldine Mulso (Jim) and Kerry Mulso (Jenn); stepdaughter, Laura Kunze (Dan); and granddaughters, Isabelle and Greta. He was known as “Uncle Yes” to his many nieces and nephews.

Jerry is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Linda; brother, Walter; sister, Marilyn (Scholle), and his parents.

A Celebration of Life with family and friends will be announced at a later date.

The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Senior Living in Middleton and Agrace Hospice for their compassion and excellent care.

If you wish to make a donation in Jerry’s memory, please consider Agrace Hospice, 5395 E Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711, or simply share a joke or act of kindness in his honor.

