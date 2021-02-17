Gerald “Gerry” A. Bertram

Site staff by Site staff

Gerald (Gerry) “Shorty” A. Bertram, 92, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died at his home on Monday, February 15, 2021.

Private family services will be held at the Lutheran Church of Peace, Platteville. A public celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the Lutheran Church of Peace. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gerald Bertram Memorial Fund, which can be mailed to the funeral home in care of the Bertram Family at PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818.

Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.