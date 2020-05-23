Gerald E. “Jerry” Trieloff

STOUGHTON, Wis. – Gerald E. “Jerry” Trieloff, age 95, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehab.

He was born on June 17, 1924, in Utica, the son of Emil and Gea (Rindahl) Trieloff. Jerry married Ada Joitel on April 25, 1947, at Central Lutheran Church.

Jerry served in the U.S. Army. He was a longtime member of Covenant Lutheran Church, the Kegonsa Masonic Lodge No. 73 and the American Legion Post No. 59. Jerry was also a member of the OK Band and volunteered at the Stoughton Hospital and helped at the polls during elections for many years after retirement. He delivered for Coca-Cola before becoming a Stoughton Police Officer in 1956. Jerry continued to serve the City of Stoughton as their Chief of Police from 1976-1984. Shortly after retirement, he served as a bailiff in the Dane County Court System for 13 yrs. While serving the City of Stoughton as a policeman, he delivered clothes to people’s houses and worked as a custodian at Stoughton State Bank. Jerry also helped with transportation for Olson-Holzhuter Funeral Home. He enjoyed camping, traveling, fishing and golf. Most of all, Jerry enjoyed socializing and taking rides.

Jerry is survived by his daughter, Sara (John) Bothum; son, Jon (Peggy) Trieloff; son-in-law, John Drogsvold; seven grandchildren, Rob (Karin) Drogsvold, Nick (Candi) Drogsvold, Jeremy (Juliet) Trieloff, Jen (Skippy) Sankbeil, Hillary (Ryan) Olson, Paul (Jennifer) Bothum and Molly (Tyler) Larson; great-grandchildren, Amery, Casey, Emily, Allison, Nolan, Blakely, Brody, Ada, Lennon, Cameron and Caden; and special lady friend, Cathy Ballweg. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ada; daughter, Debra Drogsvold; parents; and brothers, James, Arlyn, Dick, Danny and Howard Trieloff.



