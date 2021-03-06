Gerald E. “Jerry” Olley

MADISON – Gerald E. “Jerry” Olley, age 88, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Reynold’s Assisted Living in Monona. He was born on Nov. 16, 1932, in Racine, the son of Lewis and Marian (McPherson) Olley. He married his lifetime love, Sharon Paulson, on Dec. 26, 1953, in Racine, and spent the next 62 years together.

Jerry graduated from St. Catherine’s High School and was an exceptional three sport athlete. He was a proud member of the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame. Post high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, giving up the chance to play baseball after having been drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Following his service, he attended the University of Wisconsin – Madison and graduated with a degree in business. He began and spent his career in banking at Security State Bank in Madison, retiring as vice president in 1990.

Jerry loved sports and was both participant and fan. He played baseball in Madison for many years and took up skiing mid-life. In retirement, he became an avid tennis player, and enjoyed biking around Lake Monona. He was a fan of the Packers and Brewers, and loved all Badger sports, especially football, basketball, and hockey. He enjoyed his many friends, playing cards, sitting outside on the patio, grilling, and he made a terrific Old Fashioned. Jerry spent many winters with Sharon enjoying the beaches and sunshine in Florida. Above all, he was a devoted husband and father who was always there for his family. He was wise in his counsel, and selfless in his willingness to help when needed. Those who knew him are remembering his kindness, his wonderful smile, and that he was always a gentleman. He was a wonderful example of what it is to be a loving friend, father, and husband, and he will be greatly missed.

Left to love, honor and respect his memory are daughters, Barbara (Glenn) Mason, Ann Olley, and Sue (Scott) White; grandchildren, Christie (Michael) Bauer, Michael (Tiffany) Mason, Matthew (fiancée, Sara) Mason, Daniel (fiancée, Erin) O’Brien, Madison White and Jacob White; great-grandchildren, Laura Bauer and Ryan Bauer. He was preceded in death by his wife; his son, Paul Olley; his parents; six siblings; and sister and brother-in-law Carol Ann and Jack Huff.

A private burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park at a later date, and a Celebration of Jerry’s Life will be held when it is safe to do so. Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, and St. Catherine’s High School Athletics.

His daughters would like to thank Dr. Steve Siewert, visiting Agrace staff, Erin Anderson, and Tate Reynolds for their compassionate care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

