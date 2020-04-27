Gerald D Pfaff

Father Gerald Dennis Pfaff, age 70 of Baraboo, formerly of Milwaukee, passed away on April 23, 2020 at St. Clare Meadows after a short illness.

He was born April 14, 1950 the son of Merton and Lydia (Julien) Pfaff.

Jerry loved music and was stage manager for the late Natalie Cole. In later years he became an ordained minister and served in the Baraboo community. He also ministered to those in the prison system.

He is survived by aunt Loretta Christian of Reedsburg, brother-in-law Jim Wittman and niece Jamie Syndle of California amd many other cousins and friends.. He is also survived by dear friend Maggie Mae and her two children as well as his beloved “Kit-Kat”.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Jackie.

A memorial service will be held at a date.

