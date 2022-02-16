Gerald A. Adams

Gerald A. “Gerry” Adams age 85, of Monroe, died unexpectedly on Monday, February 14, 2022 at his home.

Gerry was born on October 13, 1936 in Richland Center, WI, the son of Vern and Marie Adams. He graduated from Monroe High School where he played football and ran track. He served as a motor vehicle operator while serving in the United State Marine Corp from June, 1957 until June, 1960. He married Patricia Fiedler and later was united in marriage to Elizabeth Rothermel. Gerry worked as a butcher for many years and after retiring he worked part time at Rackow Family Sausage, Monroe One Hour Cleaners, and as a custodian at the Green County Highway Department. He enjoyed watching football, socializing at the Corner Café, history books especially Word War II novels, and trips to the boat and dog track.

Gerry is survived by his wife, Elizabeth of Monroe; daughter, Cyndy (Dan) Griffin of Wilton, Iowa; grandsons, Joshua Leopold (Christina), Jamie (Kristin) Leopold, Cody Rackow; eight great grandchildren; his sister, Letty Studer of Monroe; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; twin sister, Geraldine (Gordon) Stauffacher; and brother-in-law, Fred Studer.

Private family funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at the NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, Monroe, with Pastor Sarah Mae Gabuyo officiating. Burial with military rites will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Monroe. Visitation for family and friends will be at the funeral home on Thursday, February 24th, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

