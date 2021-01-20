Georgia R. Severson

MARSHALL – Georgia R. Severson, age 81 of Marshall, passed away at the Watertown Health Care Center on Monday Jan. 18, 2021.

She was born in Belmont, Wis., on August 10, 1939. She was the daughter of the late George and Virginia (Vickerman) Stenulson. Georgia was a graduate of Belmont High School and worked as a beautician, owning her own business, Georgia’s Beauty Salon.

She was preceded in death by her, husband Mike; parents; and her brother, Kenneth Stenulson.

Georgia is survived by two daughters, Cindy (Wayne) Chadwick and Christy Severson, all of Marshall; two grandchildren, Chad Chadwick and Brad (Lindsay) Chadwick; and two great grandchildren, Gavin and Chiara; a sister, Mary (Jake) Jacobson; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Georgia’s life will be held at a later date.

We would like to give a special thank you to Brad Chadwick for all his help throughout Georgia’s illness. Also, thank you to St. Marys Hospital, Watertown Health Care Center, and Agrace Hospice for the wonderful care Georgia received from her nurses and doctors.

