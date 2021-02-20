George William Burnham

George William Burnham, 83, passed away peacefully at home on February 18 after battling IPF and complications from a hip fracture last fall.

He was born in Richland Center on March 8, 1937 to John and Carol Burnham and lived on the family farm for his entire life. He farmed alongside his dad until 1967 when he pulled back from the farm life in order to make room for spiritual pursuits.

George was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in September 1964. This was the start of a lifetime of service to Jehovah which brought him much joy in life. He served as an elder in the local congregation from 1972 up until the time of his death.

In April of 1965, he married his first wife, Betty Myers and together they welcomed a son, William, in January of the next year. They made their home in the family farmhouse and attended the Richland Center congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. His love for his family and the congregation was apparent to everyone who met and knew him.

In July of 1981, Betty died from complications of Leukemia and he found himself a single father. But Jehovah was looking out for him and saw that “it was not good for the man to continue to be alone” and He found a helper for George in Laurie Kamesch, a single mother of 3 kids, Shannon, Kendra and Shane. They were married on March 20, 1982 surrounded by their children, family, and many, many mutual friends. And together they welcomed a son, Joshua in February 1985. The His, Hers and Ours family was complete!

There was no question that George was a hard worker. From farm chores at an early age, to shoveling coal, digging graves, and becoming a skilled painter working super early hours (hello 4 am start time!), he never shrunk back from any job and worked hard to provide materially for his family.

When he married Laurie, his love for the children was immediately evident. And as he showed his kindness, warmth and humor, it didn’t take long for them to call him Dad.

He was also known for setting a fine example of putting Jehovah first with his wife and his family. Weekly congregation meetings were an important part of the spiritual routine he and Laurie set for the family. Saturday nights were set aside for the family study of the week’s Watchtower lesson. They never missed an assembly or convention. And finally his goal of being a full time minister was attained when he retired in 1999. He had the great privilege of sharing this goal side by side with his wife. For 20 years they enjoyed this time together.

In his earlier years, George had a great love for the Wild West. He made regular trips to hunt and visit good friends he had in Wyoming. He maintained many of those dear friendships until his death. As his family grew, his love of the West still ran deep and he shared that with them. But instead of hunting game on the prairie, he changed his target to that of buffalo burgers and sticky buns from a little spot called Wall Drug. After the kids moved out, he and Laurie still made the annual pilgrimage to South Dakota and Wyoming and were able to attend several Regional Conventions in Billings, Montana. Those trips were always the highlight of the year for them.

George was preceded in death by his parents, and his first wife, Betty. He is survived by his wife, Laurie; his children – William, of Prairie du Chien, WI, Shannon and husband Jerod Silvers of Watertown, WI, Kendra of Kansas City, MO, Shane and wife Jessica of Mineral Point, WI, and Josh and fiancé Kayla of Madison, WI; 8 grandchildren, Cayden, Kieran, Shai and Ellery Silvers, Ava and Oliver Burnham, and Claire and Genevieve Burnham ; and his 3 sisters, Beverly (Junior) Harper of Sextonville, WI, Joann Burnham and Julie Wombacher, both of Madison.

He always will be remembered for his gentle smile, unending empathy, and strong faith. It would be amiss to not acknowledge his outstanding ability to tell a joke and stories from his youth and his love of dark chocolate!

He will be fondly remembered and so very missed as an amazing husband, father, papa, and spiritual man. He held close to his heart the scriptural promise of a resurrection to life in a paradise earth. Until we can see him again restored to perfect health, we will cling to that hope as well.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 27th at 1:30 pm with the talk starting at 2 pm via Zoom.

